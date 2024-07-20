Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,711 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 260,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 58,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.7% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

Shares of VFVA stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $118.86. 20,272 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $716.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.