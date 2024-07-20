Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $7,628,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,505,554.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,307 shares of company stock worth $80,480,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

