Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $7.36 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,189 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,752,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,420. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

