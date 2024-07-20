Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.7 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

