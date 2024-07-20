Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,836 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,557. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

