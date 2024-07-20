Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LECO traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.93. 347,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,435. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.86. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

