Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,792,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164,686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,659,000 after acquiring an additional 152,564 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,062,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,034,000 after buying an additional 572,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $92.81. 2,958,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,373. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

