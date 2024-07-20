Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IGTR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.71. 2,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,556. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global BMI – USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to toggle investments among various equity markets and cash. The funds tactical strategy determines investments based on momentum.

