Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IGTR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.71. 2,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,556. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.
Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.