Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.46.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.