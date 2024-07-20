Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,821,000 after purchasing an additional 215,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after buying an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,739,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,012,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,678,000 after purchasing an additional 189,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.85. 1,554,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,966. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.06. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.82.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

