Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,047,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,534,000 after acquiring an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.3 %

TRI stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.66. The company had a trading volume of 371,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,589. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

