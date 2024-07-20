Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,677,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,970,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 16.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 55,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.63. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

