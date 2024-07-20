Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 44.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after buying an additional 636,438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400,940 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Copart by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,719. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

