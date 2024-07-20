Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 17,799 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $240,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 144.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.15. 2,826,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,318,865. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

