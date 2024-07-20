Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 208 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BR. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BR traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.89. The stock had a trading volume of 590,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,392. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.99 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.23 and its 200 day moving average is $200.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

