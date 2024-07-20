Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.73. 2,410,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.76. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

