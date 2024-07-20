Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,639 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Relx by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 90.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 587,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

