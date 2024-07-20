Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,074 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $93.14. 2,072,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $94.72.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

