Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 56,461 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,461 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $110.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,605. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

