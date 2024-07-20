Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 683 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,530,000 after acquiring an additional 369,792 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $88,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,570. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

