Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,298 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.92% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHMD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.91. 199,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,841. The company has a market cap of $712.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.7311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

