Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 761 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after buying an additional 194,160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 604,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $75,040,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.90. The company had a trading volume of 331,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,474. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.23. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.