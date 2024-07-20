Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.04. 2,631,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,770. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

