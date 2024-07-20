Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in PJT Partners by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 22,157 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $117.40. 145,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,385. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.62. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.86.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

