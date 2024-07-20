Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 83,953 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 794,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 582,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 411,806 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.52. 2,462,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,518. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

