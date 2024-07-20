Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,449 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services makes up 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.13% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 92.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 111,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.91. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORRF. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

