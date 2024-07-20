Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.50.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:OR opened at C$24.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$25.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -82.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. Insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.