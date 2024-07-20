Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 92,260 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,260 shares during the period. Five Star Bancorp accounts for about 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

FSBC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. 53,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,456. The stock has a market cap of $603.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.41. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 16.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

