Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,826 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1,853.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:FREE remained flat at $4.86 during trading hours on Friday. 190,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,337. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $211.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.58. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

