Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,858 shares during the period. Civista Bancshares accounts for 1.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.34% of Civista Bancshares worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $277.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

