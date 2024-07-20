Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,587 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Industries accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 7.12% of Lakeland Industries worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. 22,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,629. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.57. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In related news, CEO James M. Jenkins acquired 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,957.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

