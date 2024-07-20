Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 48.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,333,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 208.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $61.85. 369,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,584. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $64.98.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

