Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 487,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 430,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 735,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $31,038.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,869 shares in the company, valued at $529,640.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $31,038.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,869 shares in the company, valued at $529,640.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Barnett acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at $83,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $111,762. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. BGSF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $93.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.61.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $68.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

