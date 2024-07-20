Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,067 shares during the period. Build-A-Bear Workshop comprises 2.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.03% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,066,473.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,025. The company has a market cap of $349.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.20). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $114.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

