Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 112,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

BHE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,864. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $44.85.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $675.58 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHE. StockNews.com lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

