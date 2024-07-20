Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 25,558 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,558 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 170,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.87. 237,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,105. The company has a market capitalization of $274.70 million, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.44 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Further Reading

