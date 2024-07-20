Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,454 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,623 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Zumiez worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zumiez by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,780 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 39,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Zumiez Price Performance

ZUMZ stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 202,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,905. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $447.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.58 million. Research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

