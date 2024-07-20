Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 1036764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $901.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $602,170. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,417 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 242,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,149 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

