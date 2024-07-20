PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Trading 4.9% Higher

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.77. 755,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,255,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,029 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

