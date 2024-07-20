PaLM AI Price Up 104.8% This Week (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded up 104.8% against the dollar. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $49.26 million and $655,295.17 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.63662732 USD and is up 20.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $705,937.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

