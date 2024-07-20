Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Reduced by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.89. 3,227,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.78 and its 200-day moving average is $310.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

