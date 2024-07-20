Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Jon Christianson Sells 2,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00.

NASDAQ PLMR traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,487,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,399,000 after buying an additional 69,615 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after buying an additional 109,261 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

