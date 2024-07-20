Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE:PAM opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

