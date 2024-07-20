Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Posts Earnings Results

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Parke Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $18.16. 11,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.70. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $20.87.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

About Parke Bancorp

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,870.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

