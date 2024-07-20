Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Posts Earnings Results

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 19.22%.
Parke Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of Parke Bancorp stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $18.16. 11,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.70. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $20.87.
Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
