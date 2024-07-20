Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.42. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 3,502 shares trading hands.
Parks! America Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.
About Parks! America
Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.
