Paul F. Lizzul Sells 1,500 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ANAB traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 506,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,192. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.25. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $37.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

