PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in PayPal by 4,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 764,258 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 743,833 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in PayPal by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $59.33. 9,352,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,974,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, June 28th. New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

