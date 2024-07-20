PayPal USD One Day Volume Reaches $4.77 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $364.66 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 365,017,599 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 365,017,599.44. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99937691 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $7,040,451.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

