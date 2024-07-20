Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Insider Terrie Curran Sells 33,848 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $10.95 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,325 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

