Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $63,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $3,169,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $830.70. 1,036,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,916. The company has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $792.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $793.85. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $851.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

